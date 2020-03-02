Commerce Department official Earl Comstock, who rankled others in the Trump administration on telecom policy issues including 5G, is resigning effective Friday, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Comstock was a controversial figure at the center of battles over how to free up airwaves for 5G as well as the administration's overall direction on the next-generation wireless networks. The friction has repeatedly spilled out in public and led to the resignation of Commerce's top telecom official last year.

What they're saying: In a statement, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross thanked Comstock for the three years he served as the director of policy and strategic planning.