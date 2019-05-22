Comcast is working on an in-home device to monitor people's health, with the intention of rolling it out next year, CNBC reports.
How it works: The device would use ambient sensors to track people's basic health metrics, like whether they're making more trips to the bathroom or staying in bed longer than usual. Tools are also being built to detect falls.
- The device won't be like an assistant, as other home speakers are, but it will have a personality and be able to make emergency phone calls.
- Pilot tests are anticipated to begin later this year.
The big picture: Comcast joins a host of other tech companies that are experimenting with in-home health care.
- The company has also been talking to hospitals to explore using the device to reduce readmissions after a patient has been discharged.
