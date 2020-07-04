Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a heavy sedative. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

What they're saying: Wilson said she fired Officers Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich for posing with Jaron Jones, who resigned earlier this week. Wilson called the photo a "despicable act," per the Post.

"And if any officer in this police department disagrees and thinks this was acceptable, I will gladly accept your resignation today."

Jason Rosenblatt replied "ha ha" to the image when he received it, the Post notes.

The state of play: The renewed focus on McClain's death prompted Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) to reopen an inquiry and appoint a special prosecutor to the case.