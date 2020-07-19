1 hour ago - Health

Colorado governor: "The national testing scene is a complete disgrace"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) blamed widespread delays in coronavirus test results on the national testing system, calling it "a complete disgrace" on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has often boasted about the U.S.' testing capabilities, but there have been widespread reports in recent weeks of backlogs that cause results to be delayed by up to two weeks — making it extremely difficult to contact trace and isolate patients.

What he's saying: "The national testing scene is a complete disgrace," Polis said. "So every test we send out to private lab partners nationally — Quest, LabCorp — seven days, eight days, nine days, maybe six days if we're lucky. Almost useless from a epidemiological or even diagnostic perspective."

  • "Fortunately, our state lab has done yeoman's work. We're running three shifts a day there, 24 hours a day," he continued.
  • "So while some are still sent out of state, and unfortunately that takes a long time and we can't count on it and our country needs to get testing right, we're trying to build that capacity in Colorado to process tests at that one-to-two day turnaround."

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala: "I'm terrified for the first time in my career"

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that she has asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to issue another stay-at-home order, and that she's "terrified" for the first time in her career because of the lack of leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: Florida is the new global epicenter of the pandemic, reporting a record number of daily new infections for any state and twice breaking its own record for daily deaths all in the last week.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 14,355,705 — Total deaths: 603,285 — Total recoveries — 8,068,409Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,736,213 — Total deaths: 140,255 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: NIH director explains why U.S. coronavirus outbreak is worse than Europe's — FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
Jim Clyburn calls for Congress to pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that in order to honor the legacy of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Senate should pass and President Trump should sign the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020, which the House passed under a different name in 2019.

Why it matters: In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a core part of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that had required certain states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting laws. Lewis, a civil rights icon who dedicated his life to fighting for voting rights, did not live to see the law restored before his death on Friday.

