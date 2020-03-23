22 mins ago - Sports

Colorado joins California in allowing college athletes to profit off name and likeness

Kendall Baker
Reproduced from Student Player; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

California passed a bill in September that will allow college athletes in the state to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Driving the news: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a similar bill on Friday that will take effect on the same date.

Meanwhile, in Florida, the state's House of Representatives and Senate have both approved an NIL bill that would go into effect 18 months earlier (July 1, 2021).

  • It now awaits the signature of governor Ron DeSantis, who announced in October that he supports such a proposal.

The backdrop: The NCAA is fearful that state-by-state action will lead to competitive unbalance and regulatory chaos and is hoping to work with Congress on passing national legislation that would supersede any state laws. But the coronavirus has stalled all progress on that front.

Kendall Baker

States follow California, introduce bills to pay student-athletes

Reproduced from Student Player; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

In late September, California passed a bill that allows college athletes in the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in 2023.

The state of play: Lawmakers across the country have introduced similar bills in the five months since then.

