12 mins ago - Economy & Business

A closer look at how colleges can reopen

The campus of Brown University. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Masks in class, sports on hold, dorm life without roommates and summer 2021 classes for some: Brown University President Christina Paxson tells "Axios on HBO" it's all in play as colleges consider whether and how to safely reopen campuses in the fall.

Why it matters: An extended shutdown of U.S. colleges and universities would leave nearly 20 million students and 3 million employees with an uncertain future, but premature reopenings without proper coronavirus safeguards could jeopardize lives and force more closings.

  • Paxson, an economist, is uniquely positioned to think about these issues because of her work studying the connections between people's economic status and their health and well-being.
  • "I stand by my goal of bringing students back to campus if I can do so safely," Paxson said.

How it works: In a hypothetical reopening, "We would test students when they come in, then test students as well as faculty and staff if they become symptomatic. And anyone who tests positive, we would have space set aside for quarantine and isolation."

  • "One of the scenarios is one where we run a fall semester, a spring semester and a summer semester, and students do two out of the three. So we have about three-quarters of our students taking classes at any one time."
  • Large lectures would likely move online, while students in those courses might still meet in person for smaller group discussion sections.
  • Smaller classes likely would move into those larger lecture halls, where students could be seated under social distancing guidelines.
  • If dorm rooms that have been used as doubles become singles, universities could rent or purchase additional, off-campus properties to spread out housing.
  • Dining halls could become takeout operations or they could incorporate shifts or other methods to allow for social distancing and other health concerns.

One big question: Can sports really resume by fall? As of our taping, a decision had not been made.

  • "It's hard to imagine putting 60 students on a bus or a plane, sending them to another campus where they interact very closely with 50 or 60 students on the other school's team, and then put them back in the bus or the plane and bring them back to campus," Paxson said.
  • "If there are fall varsity athletes whose sports do end up being canceled, I can imagine a number of them wanting to take the fall off so that they maintain that eligibility, and they can come back and do it at a later point. So some students are going to do that for sure."

Be smart: One of the big challenges remains convincing students (and their parents) that it makes sense to pay full tuition before the full experience can return.

  • Usually when students take a gap year, Paxson said, "They're doing it because they have some amazing opportunity. The typical gap year is, you travel around the world or you get a great internship. And I don't know that those opportunities are going to be so available this year."
  • "The primary purpose of coming to a university is to get education," Paxson said. Even with the limitations the pandemic may require, she said, "The value of your degree, what that positions you for in life, will not be greatly altered, if at all."

Go deeper: Colleges gamble on reopening this fall

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Countries where novel coronavirus cases are falling may be hit with a "second peak" if they relax restrictions too soon, World Health Organization emergencies chief Mike Ryan warned during a briefing Monday. "We're still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up," he added.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,900 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health

Charities refocus efforts to fill gaps left by government

A volunteer distributes childcare essentials to families in need for Mother's Day at Food Bank For New York City’s Community Kitchen & Food Pantry on May 08. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

Charitable organizations around the U.S. are launching funds or redirecting their everyday efforts to address the needs of people affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Driving the news: The pandemic has upended lives, with more than 25 million workers on the unemployment rolls. 1.7 million workers were collecting unemployment benefits before U.S. businesses began closing down to stop the spread of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California announced Monday that places of worship and retailers can reopen statewide if they maintain strict measures and meet certain other conditions.

Zoom in: The state health department said in new guidance attendance for churches and other places of worship must have approval from county health officials to reopen and cap attendance at 25% of the building's capacity or no more than 100 people. In-store retail can resume statewide.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health