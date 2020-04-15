28 mins ago - Economy & Business

College students' future jobs take a big hit

Neal Rothschild

A graduation cap from a 2016 commencement in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Three in four college students who secured internships or post-graduate work have seen those plans thrown into flux by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new College Reaction poll. Half of those students say their plans have been cancelled, while the other half say they've been delayed or made remote.

Why it matters: The summers between college years are key for the new generation of workers to gain valuable experience and contribute to the economy — and many use the summers to earn money to pay tuition.

  • Missing out could send scores of young people deeper into debt or set them back when they graduate and enter the workforce.

The academic experience is also bringing on disappointment for students. 77% say distance learning is worse or much worse than in-person classes.

The big picture: The crisis is weighing heavily on the psyche of college students.

  • 90% say they are concerned about the U.S. economy and the job market.
  • 51% say they are experiencing mental health distress, with 15% reporting that they feel a great deal of it. Female respondents were nearly three times as likely as male respondents to report severe mental health distress.
  • 67% say they are concerned about the effect of social isolation.

Methodology: The poll was conducted April 10-12 from a representative sample of 822 college students with a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.

College Reaction’s polling is conducted using a demographically representative panel of college students from around the country. The surveys are administered digitally and use college e-mail addresses as an authentication tool to ensure current enrollment in a four-year institution. The target for the general population sample was students currently enrolled in accredited 4-year institutions in the United States.

Kyle Daly

Exclusive: Campaign aims to get students connected

Dutch students taking classes at home during the pandemic. Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Common Sense Media is urging Congress to use the next round of coronavirus relief legislation to make sure all U.S. students can connect to the internet.

The big picture: The campaign, dubbed "Connect All Students," comes as a poll from the group and SurveyMonkey finds that teens are worried they'll fall behind in school due to the pandemic. The campaign launch and poll results were shared exclusively with Axios.

Jennifer A. Kingson

Poll: Americans' access to necessities worsens


Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,092 U.S. adults, conducted March 13-16, 2020. Margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even with the brunt of store closings yet to take effect, a full 45% of Americans said last week that their ability to buy food and household goods had deteriorated, according the newly launched Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

What it is: A weekly poll introduced last week by Axios and the global research firm Ipsos will monitor the effects of the global pandemic on people's attitudes and living conditions.

Kim Hart

Census self-reporting on track despite coronavirus disruptions

Census materials. Photo Illustration: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite the disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, the Census Bureau says its self-reporting numbers for 2020 are on track.

Why it matters: The census determines how federal funding is allocated across state and local governments, including funding for emergency response and public health infrastructure.

