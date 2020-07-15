Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
College students overwhelmingly plan to return to campus this fall if their schools are open — and they claim they'll sit out the fun even if it's available, according to a new College Reaction/Axios poll.
Why it matters: For many, even an experience devoid of the trappings of college life is still a lot better than the alternative.
76% of college students say they will return to campus if they have the option. 66% say they would attend in-person classes.
- A striking majority say they're planning to forgo the fun on campus: 79% say they wouldn't attend parties and 71% say they wouldn't attend sports games if they happen.
Reality check: Avoiding these temptations is a lot easier said than done. Peer pressure, boredom and a gradual relaxation of strictness could all change the calculus when restless students find themselves in their dorms on a Friday night.
The big picture: College students have few options and going to school may be the best choice available.
- Traditional gap year options, including travel, are out of the picture.
- Waiting out the pandemic means being directionless for the foreseeable future and delays post-grad earning potential.
- Even getting a job at home means putting off the higher earnings of post-grad work.
- Others who can't live with parents would be dependent on student loans and work study agreements to get by — and they couldn't get those without returning to campus.
The bottom line: For most students, returning to a much tamer campus with far more restrictions sounds a lot better than not going back at all.
Methodology: The poll was conducted July 13-14 from a representative sample of 800 college students with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.
College Reaction’s polling is conducted using a demographically representative panel of college students from around the country. The surveys are administered digitally and use college e-mail addresses as an authentication tool to ensure current enrollment in a four-year institution. The target for the general population sample was students currently enrolled in accredited 4-year institutions in the United States.