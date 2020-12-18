Get the latest market trends in your inbox

College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Seven out of 10 college students have experienced anxiety, 53% have experienced depression and 29% have considered dropping out since the pandemic began, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll.

The big picture: The end is in sight, but students are still in for a cold, isolated second semester.

Students this fall had to decide whether a college experience largely stripped of football games, learning in classrooms and partying was worthwhile.

  • Despite the challenges, more than two-thirds said that it was at least somewhat worth the tuition, but nearly a third said it wasn't worth it.
  • In a separate study, however, three-quarters of nearly 4,000 survey respondents pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the fall semester rated the quality of their education highly in a new report from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation.

The Generation Lab polling shows that campuses have proven to be a less safe location than back at home. 13% of students say they contracted the coronavirus — a clip nearly 3x the broader U.S. population.

  • Since the pandemic began, more than 397,000 infections have occurred at more than 1,800 colleges and universities, according to a N.Y. Times survey.
  • This includes more than 6,600 college athletes, coaches and staff members who have tested positive.

The state of play: The thousands of U.S. colleges had to come up with their own systems to reopen for testing and contact tracing regiments, which was largely inefficient and shaky even after the fall semester began.

  • Many students still returned to college towns, rented off-campus housing and attended crowded gatherings, despite online only class offerings this fall.

The bottom line: The incoming spring semester could see more of the same challenges in educating and keeping students safe with serial testing.

  • Still, a majority of college leaders are recognizing the growing concern about the stressors on students’ mental health, according to the American Council on Education.

Methodology: The poll was conducted Dec. 14-16 from a representative sample of 1,036 college students nationwide from 2-year and 4-year schools. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

  • Generation Lab’s polling is conducted using a demographically representative panel of college students from around the country. The surveys are administered digitally.

Kia Kokalitcheva
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why one coding bootcamp is ditching income-sharing agreements

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Make School, one of the earlier “coding bootcamps” to use income-sharing agreements, has quietly pivoted to traditional college loans that it covers until graduates find well-paid software development jobs. This is cheaper for students (and itself), the school tells Axios.

Why it matters: In recent years, income-sharing agreements (ISAs) have been hailed by some as the key to fix the college debt crisis because they seemingly hold schools responsible for their graduates’ professional—and financial—success.

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  5. Cities: San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area — NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions.
  6. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
Oriana Gonzalez
13 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

