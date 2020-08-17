Where college football stands around the country

The splintering of big-time college football has set the stage for even more drama as the fall inches closer and campuses start to re-open.

The state of play: The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning for a possible spring season (a logistical nightmare) amid backlash from players and coaches. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning to play this fall, which has put move-in weekend under a microscope as students return to campus.

Football news:

Ohio State QB Justin Fields started a petition requesting that the Big Ten allow teams to decide for themselves whether they wish to play in the fall. It already has over 200,000 signatures.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence spoke with President Trump on Saturday. "He made the statement that he feels he's safer on the field than he is outside of the field," Trump told reporters.

Coronavirus news:

UNC-Chapel Hill has called an emergency meeting after reporting its fourth cluster of coronavirus cases on campus in the span of three days.

Nine Oklahoma players tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the week off from football. The team was allowed to return home, but over 75% stayed on campus, according to coach Lincoln Riley.

The bottom line: Add in NCAA doctors saying football is a bad idea, and you're looking at an "all-time cluster."