1 hour ago - Sports

Where college football stands around the country

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The splintering of big-time college football has set the stage for even more drama as the fall inches closer and campuses start to re-open.

The state of play: The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning for a possible spring season (a logistical nightmare) amid backlash from players and coaches. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning to play this fall, which has put move-in weekend under a microscope as students return to campus.

Football news:

  • Ohio State QB Justin Fields started a petition requesting that the Big Ten allow teams to decide for themselves whether they wish to play in the fall. It already has over 200,000 signatures.
  • Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence spoke with President Trump on Saturday. "He made the statement that he feels he's safer on the field than he is outside of the field," Trump told reporters.

Coronavirus news:

  • UNC-Chapel Hill has called an emergency meeting after reporting its fourth cluster of coronavirus cases on campus in the span of three days.
  • Nine Oklahoma players tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the week off from football. The team was allowed to return home, but over 75% stayed on campus, according to coach Lincoln Riley.

The bottom line: Add in NCAA doctors saying football is a bad idea, and you're looking at an "all-time cluster."

Kim Hart
Aug 15, 2020 - Economy & Business

Younger students see less value in college this fall

Data: Strada Public Viewpoint: COVID-19 Work and Education Survey, 2020; Note: The exact wording for the first question was "Thinking about the education and training that will be provided by colleges and universities this Fall 2020 semester compared to Fall 2019, how would you rate the value of Fall 2020?"; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Traditional-age college students (18-24 years old) are more likely than their older peers to see college education as less valuable this fall compared to last fall, per survey data released this week by Strada Education Network.

Why it matters: College kids crave the in-person campus experience, and many didn't like the hasty move to remote learning in the spring, said Andrew Hanson, Strada director of research and insights.

Ben Geman
19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry faces deepening uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The oil industry is facing an immense amount of uncertainty, even for a sector that bobs along in the currents of global markets and geopolitics despite its enormous power.

The big picture: As Democrats hold their convention this week, seeking a boost for Joe Biden heading into the heart of the 2020 campaign, the election is unfolding against another huge source of uncertainty for the industry: the coronavirus pandemic.

