Top 25: LSU jumps to 2, UGA falls to 10

LSU moved up to No. 2 in this week's AP poll following their win over Florida, giving the SEC the top 2 teams in the country and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before they meet in Tuscaloosa.
Good numbers:
4 shutouts: Wisconsin's 38-0 rout of Michigan State marked its 4th shutout, tied for the most by any team this century in a full season. The Badgers needed just 6 games.
7 wins vs Top 10 teams: LSU's Ed Orgeron has 7 wins over AP top 10 teams since 2016 — 1 more than Dabo Swinney and 2 shy of Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.
8 straight wins: Following their 34-7 drubbing of Nebraska (we good, Frost?!), Minnesota has won 8 straight games for the first time since 1949 (2-0 finish last year, 6-0 this year).
Bad numbers:
104-24: Florida State has been outscored by 80 points in its last 2 games against Clemson (45-14 on Saturday, 59-10 last year), an accurate representation of the space separating the former ACC rivals.
1 passing yard: "Can you guess how many passing yards Rutgers had Saturday against Indiana? This is a trick question, because Rutgers did not have passing yards. They had passing yard. Just the one." (Deadspin)
3 losses to the Mountain West: Vanderbilt's 34-0 loss to UNLV is the SEC's 3rd loss to the Mountain West this year (San Jose State def. Arkansas and Wyoming def. Missouri). This was the most shocking considering UNLV hadn't beaten an FBS team all year.