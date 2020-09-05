As college football kicks off in earnest over the holiday weekend, 77 of the 130 major teams are playing this fall, while the other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons, AP reports.

The state of play: Players are being COVID-tested three times a week. Positive tests will send players to isolation for at least 10 days and players deemed to be close contacts of those who test positive will face two-week quarantines. Masks must be worn on the sidelines. And with no Big Ten or Pac-12, both of which postponed their seasons and hope to make them up, there'll be no No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State or No. 9 Oregon.

Go deeper: College football's coronavirus confusion isn't new