77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season

Rodney Dixon, a University of Iowa football dad (left), and Randy White, an Ohio State dad, during a parents' protest outside Big Ten HQ in Rosemont, Ill., on Aug. 21. Photo: Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP

As college football kicks off in earnest over the holiday weekend, 77 of the 130 major teams are playing this fall, while the other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons, AP reports.

The state of play: Players are being COVID-tested three times a week. Positive tests will send players to isolation for at least 10 days and players deemed to be close contacts of those who test positive will face two-week quarantines. Masks must be worn on the sidelines. And with no Big Ten or Pac-12, both of which postponed their seasons and hope to make them up, there'll be no No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State or No. 9 Oregon.

Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 26,674,386 — Total deaths: 875,739 — Total recoveries: 17,770,591Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,210,699 — Total deaths: 187,874 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
5 hours ago - Health

Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates

Data: PATH estimates from disrupted maternal, newborn and child health services, drawing on modeling from Lancet Global Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Within a mere eight months, COVID-19 has damaged years of global progress in children's health and other areas by disrupting essential health services in many countries.

Why it matters: These disrupted services will result in a myriad of near- and long-term health problems. The global health organization PATH points to a projected increase in deaths in children under the age of 5 that could erase up to a decade of progress, according to preliminary findings shared first with Axios.

Margaret Talev, Shane Savitsky
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wants to be "the wall"

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2016, Donald Trump pledged to "build the wall." In 2020, he's promising to be the wall.

The big picture: The president's rhetorical imagery is shifting from big, physical barriers against illegal immigration to a show of force against threats to the suburbs.

