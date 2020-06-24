1 hour ago - Sports

Ohio State takes early lead in 2021 recruiting

Data: 247Sports; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Here's a quick look at where the 2021 college football recruiting classes stand with six months until the early signing window.

The big picture: The top 10 classes are Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee, UNC, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Miami, per 247 Sports.

Five-star recruits: 14 of the 31 five-stars have committed so far. Only two schools have more than one, led by Ohio State (4) and Alabama (2) — whose lack of depth has them currently ranked No. 24. The last time the Crimson Tide finished outside the top five? 2007.

  • Buckeyes dominance: In addition to having the most five-stars (including the No. 1 RB and OG), Ohio State also has the highest ranked four-star, as well as two more five-stars with a 90+% chance of committing.
  • State breakdown: Among the five-star recruits, Florida (6) and Texas (4) are the best represented, followed by four states with three each (California, Georgia, Virginia and Washington).

The backdrop ... "High school juniors who would now be in the thick of recruiting are losing the benefits of in-person recruiting" amid the pandemic, writes the New York Times' Joe Drape.

Go deeper: NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump's new wakeup call

Jason Miller talks to reporters at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Besides Fox News and the CIA, President Trump now has another morning briefer, according to Republican sources: Jason Miller, a new top official at Trump's campaign, gives him a fill on what's driving the political day.

Why it matters: Trump, who prizes familiarity, is comfortable with Miller. Aides hope that if Trump is reassured that his team has a plan, he'll be less likely to try to take every element of the campaign into his own hands.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow