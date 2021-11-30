College football gone mad

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks in front of his players. Photo: David Madison/Getty Images
In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and the almighty dollar.
Driving the news: Lincoln Riley is ditching Oklahoma for USC in a deal reportedly worth $110 million. LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame with a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.
- USC is reportedly buying Riley a $6 million home in Los Angeles and giving him 24/7 access to a private jet.
- Kelly broke up with Notre Dame via text Monday night — a week after saying he'd never leave South Bend.
Why it matters: The college football coaching carousel has always been a theater of the absurd, from flight trackers to mysterious boosters. But there has never been a 24 hours like this one.
- Successful coaches at powerhouses have traditionally stayed put, "lording over fiefdoms until they lost their winning magic or were undone by age or scandal," writes Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. "Bear. Woody. Bo. JoePa. And so on and so on. Those guys never left."
- "That was a quaint era. This is something different, a relentless race to the perceived top where even the bluest of blue-blood programs can get poached in the flash of a new contract [and] the churn of who is going where overshadows the actual games."
Consider this: Notre Dame has a 58% chance of making the College Football Playoff for the third time in four seasons — and their coach just bolted without giving any warning.
- If the Irish do make the final four, a bunch of unpaid student-athletes will play on their sport's biggest stage while their handsomely-paid coach settles into his new home 1,000 miles away.
- Meanwhile, USC is reportedly buying both of Riley's Oklahoma homes for $500,000 over asking — a year after universities cut over 100 sports programs amid the pandemic.
What to watch: Just in case Riley and Kelly earning more than most NFL coaches doesn't make this look enough like a pro sport, keep an eye on the transfer portal. It's basically free agency now — and could get crazy.