Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Bowl season begins a week from Friday and ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan. 10, the 44th game of the postseason.
The big picture: There's still time to plan that trip...
Friday, Dec. 17
- Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-10)
- Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)
Saturday, Dec. 18
- RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App State (-3)
- Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (-12)
- PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (-11)
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (-7)
- LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-8.5)
- Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7)
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5)
Monday, Dec. 20
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-9.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3)
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. UTSA (-2.5)
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army (-3.5)
Thursday, Dec. 23
- Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami, OH (-3)
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UFC vs. Florida (-7.5)
Friday, Dec. 24
- EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. Memphis (-6.5)
Saturday, Dec. 25
- TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State (-4.5)
Monday, Dec. 27
- Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan (-3)
- Military Bowl: ECU vs. Boston College (-3.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 28
- TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn (-3)
- Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1.5)
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)
- San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State (-1)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4)
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia (-1.5)
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (-1.5)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State (-1)
- Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)
Thursday, Dec. 30
- Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina vs. UNC (-7)
- TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee (-4)
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Pitt vs. Michigan State (-1)
- SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin (-7)
Friday, Dec. 31
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (-7)
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (-2.5)
- Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-8)
- 🏆 Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP): Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-13.5)
- 🏆 Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP): Michigan vs. Georgia (-7.5)
Saturday, Jan. 1
- Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State (-2)
- Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5)
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame (-2.5)
- Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
- Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor (-1.5)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State (-1)
Monday, Jan. 10
- 🏆 CFP National Championship: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)