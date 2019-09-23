Wisconsin moved into the top 10 in this week's AP poll after destroying Michigan. The top of the rankings remained mostly unchanged, while the middle got a big makeover.
By the numbers: Alabama has been ranked for 200 consecutive weeks, the fourth-longest streak since the AP poll started in 1936.
209 minutes, 22 seconds: Before Michigan's TD late in the third quarter, Wisconsin hadn't surrendered a point since the first quarter of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl, a streak of 209 game minutes and 22 seconds, per The Athletic.
6-1: Following his team's 23-17 win over Notre Dame, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is now an impressive 6-1 against top-10 teams not named Alabama.
~10 years: Cal was the big mover, jumping 8 spots to No. 15 — the highest the Bears have been ranked since they were No. 6 on Sept. 27, 2009.
17 pass TDs: LSU QB Joe Burrow has 17 pass TDs through 4 games. That already equals (or surpasses) LSU's year-long total in each of the past 5 seasons.
What's next: This Saturday features 2 matchups of ranked teams: No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington.