49 mins ago - Health

The college coronavirus meltdown

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tens of thousands of college students across the country have gotten infected with the coronavirus, and thousands more are being sent home to potentially spread the virus to their families and communities.

Why it matters: These concentrated outbreaks — and any subsequent mishandling of them — could fuel larger outbreaks across the country as we head into a fall that's already expected to be extremely difficult.

Driving the news: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 coronavirus cases already, according to the New York Times. Illinois State University, the University of South Carolina, Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have all reported more than 1,000 cases.

  • Many colleges are sending students home in response to outbreaks which infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci called the "worst thing you could do," per ABC News.
  • White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx urged students to isolate at college. "Do not return home if you're positive and spread the virus to your family, your aunts, your uncles, your grandparents."
  • Some states with rising case counts overall are also those with large numbers of college cases, as my colleagues reported last week.

Between the lines: The traditional college experience is inherently social. Schools are struggling to keep students from partying, let alone deal with crowded student housing situations.

  • Some colleges have resorted to virtual learning and asking students to return home, while others have allowed students to continue living on campus.
  • There's also a hybrid approach like the one adopted by the University of Mississippi, which encourages students who need to quarantine "to consult with your family to consider your options for quarantine, including returning to your family residence," as ABC reported.
  • Many colleges have also set up isolation housing, but with varying degrees of success. Some students in isolation at the University of Alabama, for example, have been critical of the process, AL.com reports.

What we're watching: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which has one of the largest case counts in the country, ordered a two-week quasi-lockdown beginning last week. Students are permitted to go to class, get tested for the coronavirus, shop for groceries and do a handful of other activities.

  • It will serve as a good indication of whether colleges can get outbreaks under control, and thus an indication of the future of in-person learning.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - World

Spain sets coronavirus record as U.K. and France also see surges

A woman wrapped with a flag walking the streets with her pet dog in a stroller in Pamplona, northern Spain, during a protest Sunday against the Spanish government's actions during the pandemic. Photo: Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain on Monday surpassed 500,000, after the country confirmed some 26,000 new infections over the weekend — and the United Kingdom and France are also reporting surges.

Why it matters: Spain is the first country in Western Europe to surpass half a million COVID-19 cases. There is growing concern that Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, with cases surging over the summer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Tennis world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty said she won't go to Paris to defend her French Open tennis title because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "It has been a difficult decision to make," the Australian said in a statement. "There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,342,332 — Total deaths: 892,714— Total recoveries: 18,338,304Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,301,321 — Total deaths: 189,215 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: Spain becomes first Western European country to top 500,000 cases as U.K. and France see spikes — India's infections surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow