NFL quarterback and political activist Colin Kaepernick denounced "America militarism" on Saturday, following a U.S. strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Between the lines: It's unclear if Kaepernick is directly denouncing the attack on Soleimani — since he does not explicitly reference him — or if he's using the Iranian commander's death as an opportunity to broadly criticize U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.