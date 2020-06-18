Former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick will join the board of the blogging platform Medium and partner with the company to create content focused on race and civil rights, CEO Ev Williams announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Kaepernick sparked years of controversy when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and oppression in 2016. NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell recently said the league should have better listened to players who protested.

The big picture: Kaepernick will "share his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society," according to Williams. Kaepernick Publishing, his publishing company, will partner with Medium to "co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color."

Kaepernick will write stories based on interviews with high profile leaders, activists and athletes.

He will also write and work with the editorial leadership of Level, Medium's publication for black and brown men, and Momentum, a new blog on Medium about fighting anti-black racism.

What they're saying: “I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry,” Kaepernick said in a statement, per CNBC. “I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for black writers and creators with my new role as a board member.”