Sports

Colin Kaepernick joins board of blogging company Medium

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick will join the board of the blogging platform Medium and partner with the company to create content focused on race and civil rights, CEO Ev Williams announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Kaepernick sparked years of controversy when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and oppression in 2016. NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell recently said the league should have better listened to players who protested.

The big picture: Kaepernick will "share his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society," according to Williams. Kaepernick Publishing, his publishing company, will partner with Medium to "co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color."

  • Kaepernick will write stories based on interviews with high profile leaders, activists and athletes.
  • He will also write and work with the editorial leadership of Level, Medium's publication for black and brown men, and Momentum, a new blog on Medium about fighting anti-black racism.

What they're saying: “I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry,” Kaepernick said in a statement, per CNBC. “I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for black writers and creators with my new role as a board member.”

  • "He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that," Williams wrote.

Kendall Baker
Jun 16, 2020 - Sports

NFL's Goodell: I "encourage" teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

A Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick on display in Manhattan in 2018. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Monday that he supports and encourages teams to sign QB Colin Kaepernick.

Why it matters: Goodell also said the NFL would welcome Kaepernick to help them "deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time," even if he doesn't plan on playing.

Ursula Perano
Jun 11, 2020 - Sports

NFL establishes $250 million fund to combat systemic racism

Photo: David Eulitt / Getty Images

The National Football League on Thursday announced a $250 million fund to fight systemic racism over the next 10 years, after fallout over the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The league recently acknowledged it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on matters of racism and systemic oppression of black Americans. The turnaround in messaging was the culmination of years worth of behind the scenes efforts and player activism.

Axios
Health

Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that he personally thinks testing for coronavirus is "overrated," arguing that it has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Why it matters: The ability to test and isolate patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is viewed by health experts as critical to being able to safely reopen the economy.

