Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21

EA Sports announced Tuesday that it added Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21, marking his first appearance in the popular football video game series since 2016.

Why it matters: Kaepernick has not been signed to an NFL team since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. EA Sports said it wanted "to see him back in our game," calling him "a starting-caliber quarterback."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that he should have "listened earlier" to Kaepernick and encouraged teams to sign him.

The NFL has taken a more direct stance against racial inequality following pressure from players after the police killing of George Floyd.

What they're saying: “[W]e want to make 'Madden NFL' a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football," EA Sports said in its statement.