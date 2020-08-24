14 mins ago - Sports

Roger Goodell: NFL should have "listened earlier" to Kaepernick

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday that he should have "listened earlier" to quarterback Colin Kaepernick about issues of police brutality and racial injustice that led Kaepernick to begin kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Why it matters: Activism in the wake of of the police killing of George Floyd, including by top NFL players, successfully pressured the league in May to take a stand against racism, support players' right to peacefully protest, and express regret over how it handled the Kaepernick controversy.

What he's saying: "Well, the first thing I'd say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to," Goodell said in a conversation with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho.

  • "We had invited him in several times to have the conversation to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. You know, we would have benefited from that. Absolutely."
  • "It is not about the flag. The message here is, what our players are doing is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are unpatriotic. They're not disloyal. They're not against our military. ... What they were trying to do is exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed. That misrepresentation of who they were and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me."

New York AG sues Trump Organization in probe of financial dealings

Eric Trump. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.

The state of play: The investigation was launched after the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump inflated and deflated his net worth at various times in order to obtain tax benefits and more favorable terms for loans.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 23,507,852 — Total deaths: 809,958 — Total recoveries: 15,174,143Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,719,124 — Total deaths: 176,978 — Total recoveries: 1,997,761 — Total tests: 72,183,082Map.
  3. Health: Americans want high-risk individuals to get a vaccine first, poll finds.
  4. World: First confirmed coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong.
  5. Tech: Zoom outage halts classes, meetings.
  6. Business: The pandemic could trigger a digital currency race.
Scoop: UAE cancels Israel meeting after Netanyahu opposes F-35 arms deal

Trump with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via Getty

The United Arab Emirates canceled a planned trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Israel last Friday to send a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his opposition to a pending arms deal between the U.S. and UAE, three sources with knowledge of the matter tell me.

Why it matters: Just days after Israel and the UAE announced a landmark normalization deal, there has already been a spike in tensions.

