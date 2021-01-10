Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Coinbase's public debut brings crypto to Main Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Coinbase’s upcoming public listing will be a watershed moment for a cryptocurrency industry longing for legitimacy.

Why it matters: As the first major crypto exchange to go public — and one of the industry's few blue chip companies — industry insiders believe the float will double as validation for a technology that's still seen by many as lawless and experimental.

The big picture: “This is basically the ‘Netscape moment’ of crypto,” argues Electric Capital's Avichal Garg, harkening back to the Internet browsing company whose success and 1995 IPO ushered in the modern web. (Coincidentally, Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen is on Coinbase’s board.)

  • For crypto, this would mean getting more of Wall Street to invest, including in innovative tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ether.
  • It's also the first major opportunity for retail investors to get company-level exposure to crypto, as so far they've been limited to more index-like products. Or, as Slow Ventures' Jill Carlson tells me: “What I’m expecting is a demonstration of pent-up demand for crypto."

Tailwinds: Coinbase's listing also is expected to create a public valuation comp not just for rival exchanges, but also for other crypto businesses like infrastructure and custody.

  • There also will be voracious reading of Coinbase's financial disclosures, given that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed in late 2019 that the company had been profitable for the last three years and had generated $2 billion in transaction fee revenue since inception.

Yes, but: Despite the recent Bitcoin boom, there's no guarantee Coinbase will be a hit with public investors.

  • “I suspect it will be schizophrenic,” says an industry source, comparing it to how Tesla polarizes investors.
  • And since its revenue is so heavily dictated by the cryptocurrency markets, it'll have to make investors comfortable with potential swings in its own financials.

Coda: Bloomberg reports that crypto exchange Bakkt, which is majority-owned by the New York Stock Exchange’s parent company and used to employ Kelly Loeffler as CEO, is nearing a deal to go public via a SPAC at a $2 billion valuation.

  • Bakkt, however, is much newer and smaller than Coinbase, mainly offering Bitcoin futures trading and some other financial services.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The jobs report silver linings that are a mirage

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The labor market recovery came to a screeching halt in December, and the few data points that look promising for some of the most vulnerable working Americans are actually deeply troubling upon further inspection.

Driving the news: The recovery was interrupted as the coronavirus raged and the government was slow to move on fiscal support. 

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing passenger jet crashes into sea after departure from Jakarta

Search and rescue teams check pieces of luggage recovered from the crash site, in the port of Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Dany Krisnadh /AFP via Getty Images

Search and rescue teams have recovered body parts and debris from the site of a Boeing 737 passenger plane crash in the sea off Jakarta, Indonesia.

Details: The Boeing 737-500 was carrying 62 passengers and crew en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo when air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane soon after takeoff on Saturday.

Kyle DalyAshley Gold
Updated 9 hours ago - Technology

Amazon and Apple pull the plug on Parler

Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Amazon has told Parler, a social media app that's become popular among conservatives and far-right extremists, that it would be cut off from its Amazon Web Services hosting by midnight Pacific Time on Sunday, BuzzFeed first reported and Amazon confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Earlier Saturday, Apple said it had suspended Parler from its App Store. Both companies cited concerns over threats of violence and inadequate content moderation on the service.

