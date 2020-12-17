Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Coinbase files confidentially for a public listing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Cryptocurrency-focused company Coinbase announced Thursday it has filed confidentially with regulators to go public. It does not specify whether it plans an initial public offering or other listing route.

Why it matters: Coinbase is among the best-known companies in the industry and a long-rumored candidate for a public listing. Bitcoin's price hit a new record on Thursday, surging above $23,000.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Bitcoin prices are far below fair value, Guggenheim CIO says

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance, as of 3:40pm ET Wednesday; Chart: Axios Visuals

Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told Bloomberg on Wednesday that bitcoin's current price is well below fair value and that given its scarcity and the “rampant money printing” by the Fed, the digital token should eventually climb to about $400,000 per coin.

By the numbers: Bitcoin rose above $23,000 overnight bringing its 2020 gain to more than 200%.

Orion Rummler
Dec 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Bitcoin price reaches $20K for the first time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The value of bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.

The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
26 mins ago - Science

How we talk to each other about the tough stuff

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 brought unprecedented challenges for millions of people, but how we talk about our distress, pain and problems can help us cope.

Why it matters: Conversation "partners help, collaborate and validate us as we try to put into words what in some ways are unspeakable difficulties," says Denise Solomon, who studies interpersonal communication at Penn State University.

