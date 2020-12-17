Coinbase files confidentially for a public listing

Cryptocurrency-focused company Coinbase announced Thursday it has filed confidentially with regulators to go public. It does not specify whether it plans an initial public offering or other listing route.

Why it matters: Coinbase is among the best-known companies in the industry and a long-rumored candidate for a public listing. Bitcoin's price hit a new record on Thursday, surging above $23,000.

Go deeper: Axios Re:Cap podcast — Behind the Bitcoin boom