Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Behind the Bitcoin boom

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Bitcoin yesterday topped $20,000 for the first time ever, and then just kept climbing.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the reasons for Bitcoin's price surge, and what it means for its future as an actual currency, with investor and podcast host Anthony Pompliano.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Bitcoin prices are far below fair value, Guggenheim CIO says

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance, as of 3:40pm ET Wednesday; Chart: Axios Visuals

Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told Bloomberg on Wednesday that bitcoin's current price is well below fair value and that given its scarcity and the “rampant money printing” by the Fed, the digital token should eventually climb to about $400,000 per coin.

By the numbers: Bitcoin rose above $23,000 overnight bringing its 2020 gain to more than 200%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Dec 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Bitcoin price reaches $20K for the first time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The value of bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.

The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 16, 2020 - World

U.S. accuses Switzerland and Vietnam of currency war

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Switzerland and Vietnam have officially been designated as currency manipulators, the Treasury Department announced today.

Why it matters: The designation allows the White House to impose a broad range of tariffs, sanctions and other punishments on the two friendly countries, both of whom have been struggling with strengthening currencies this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow