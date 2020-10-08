1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coinbase says only 5% of employees took exit package

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After it offered employees an exit package if they no longer feel aligned with the company's mission and culture, Coinbase says about 5% of its employees (60 of them) have taken the deal. It adds that employees of underrepresented groups did not leave disproportionately.

Why it matters: CEO Brian Armstrong sparked fiery debate within the tech industry with a recent blog post stating the crypto company plans to not take any political stances going forward and won't be holding any company-wide discussions not related to its work.

Ursula Perano
Oct 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Federal coronavirus aid for airlines expires on Thursday with no renewal in sight, meaning massive layoffs for the industry aren't far behind.

The big picture: Airline workers aren't alone on the unemployment line. Oil companies, tire manufacturers, book publishers and insurers are among those that have announced tens of thousands of layoffs. Federal aid through the CARES Act earlier this year delayed most layoffs — until now.

Maria Arias
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Six men have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. Seven other men linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for plotting to attack the state Capitol building.

The big picture: Whitmer has been heavily criticized by some right-wing groups for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions. In April, hundreds of protesters, including armed members of local militias, stormed the Michigan Capitol in protest of Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says he hasn't been to White House since August due to COVID-19 practices

Photo Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday told reporters in Kentucky that he hasn't been to the White House since Aug. 6 due to their handling of COVID-19 precautions.

What he's saying: "My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted we do in the Senate, which was to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.

