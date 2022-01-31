Sign up for our daily briefing

Coinbase adds Shopify CEO to its board of directors

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is adding Tobi Lütke, co-founder and CEO of ecommerce giant Shopify, to its board of directors, subject to final approval later this week.

Why it matters: With the widespread explosion of applications of cryptocurrencies and blockchain tech, it's no surprise to see Coinbase seek to add Lütke's expertise in online commerce and tech that's accessible even to solo entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Details: Lütke will join on the board Coinbase co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, Union Square Ventures' Fred Wilson, venture capitalist Katie Haun, Andreessen Horowitz's Marc Andreessen, DoorDash TK Gokul Rajaram, and former Cisco CFO Kelly A. Kramer.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate change may be supercharging Northeast snowstorms

Sea surface temperature departures from average on Jan. 29, 2021. (Weatherbell.com)

The weekend blizzard that slammed coastal Mid-Atlantic and New England with up to 30.9 inches of snow and howling winds is consistent with climate science research showing how the characteristics of these winter storms are changing.

Why it matters: Nor'easters have been affecting New England for generations, and they are deadly and costly. Climate change may be making these weather systems more potent.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House braces for bad Omicron jobs numbers

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Graphic: Axios Visuals

Job growth numbers may be about to turn negative for the first time since President Biden took office, and the White House is seeking to get ahead of potential negative headlines.

The big picture: Vast numbers of Americans missed work this month due to the Omicron variant, and that is likely to drag down January jobs numbers. But the White House believes these effects will be temporary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

