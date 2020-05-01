1 hour ago - Technology

Code for America names new CEO

Ina Fried

Amanda Renteria. Photo: Code for America

Code for America is today announcing government veteran Amanda Renteria as its new CEO, replacing founder Jen Pahlka, who announced a year ago that she was stepping down.

Why it matters: The federal government, long in need of tech expertise, is even more so amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pahlka, meanwhile, has been leading a separate volunteer effort to help state and local governments get tech help during the crisis.

"As the current crisis has shown, it is critical for government services to be designed and delivered with people at the center," Code for America board chair John Lilly said in a statement. "Amanda will lead Code for America at a moment when the need to transform government could not be clearer."

Two staff members, CFO Zeryn Sarpangal and CTO Lou Moore, had been interim chief executives and will now return to their prior roles.

Renteria has more than two decades experience working in government and politics, including as operations chief at the California Department of Justice under California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Earlier in her career she was an economic policy advisor for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and chief of staff for Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan — becoming the first Latina to serve as chief of staff to a U.S. senator.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva

Amazon's big coronavirus spending gets a cold market response

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon announced Thursday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings that it’s planning to spend the $4 billion it would expect in profit next quarter on worker safety and resources because of the coronavirus pandemic — then its stock dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

Why it matters: If you’ve been wondering for the last six to eight weeks why some publicly traded companies seem to be resisting strong measures to curb the virus spread, this a big reason.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow16 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,276,373 — Total deaths: 233,998 — Total recoveries — 1,024,529Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,070,032 — Total deaths: 63,019 — Total recoveries — 153,947 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Transportation: Air travel will never be the same after coronavirus
  5. Public health: The death count may be higher than current totals.
  6. Business: Outdated unemployment systems are complicating peoples' lives.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Dion Rabouin

Central banks load up for a long war against coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The world's most powerful central banks made clear this week that they expect the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic to be deep and long-lasting and they are arming themselves for war.

Why it matters: We are entering an uncharted era of central banking that will see the Fed and its peers lend money directly to businesses, take unprecedented risks and directly support tremendous portions of the global economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Economy & Business