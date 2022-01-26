Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Coast Guard searches for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

Rebecca Falconer

A U.S. Coast Guard ship leaving its base in Miami Beach, Florida, in July. Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching into the night for 39 people whose boat sank off Florida's coast over the weekend after traveling from the Bahamas.

The big picture: A "good Samaritan" contacted the Coast Guard about 8 a.m. Tuesday to say they "rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel" 45 miles east of Fort Pierce, per a tweet from the agency, which noted it was dealing with "a suspected human smuggling venture."

Details: "The survivor reported he left Bimini, Bahamas with 39 other people Saturday night and encountered severe weather, causing the vessel to capsize Sunday morning," per a Coast Guard statement issued Tuesday night 

  • No one on the 25-foot boat was wearing a life jacket, according to the survivor.
  • "The survivor was brought to a local hospital for symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure," the Coast Guard said.
  • Multiple teams were searching for the vessel by air and sea in areas from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet and planned to continue operations overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Sarah MuchaHans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Race to lead NRCC kicks off

Reps. Darin LaHood (left) and Richard Hudson. Photos: Al Drago/Getty Images (LaHood) and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reps. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) are both telling colleagues they plan to run for chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2024 cycle, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans are confident they'll win the House majority back this fall, and the early jockeying to lead the caucus' fundraising apparatus is just another indicator of their optimism.

Stef W. KightJonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: White House plans expedited resettlement for Afghan refugees

Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders enter a processing center at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, last August. Photo: Sgt. Jimmie Baker/U.S. Army via Getty Images

President Biden's advisers are crafting a plan to accelerate bringing potentially thousands of Afghans to the U.S. from Qatar, according to a source with direct knowledge of the administration's internal deliberations on the subject.

Why it matters: As U.S. military leaders plan for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the administration is still struggling to handle the aftereffects of its chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. One challenge: how to care for tens of thousands of displaced Afghans — many of whom helped the U.S. fight its longest war.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Sports

David Ortiz elected to baseball Hall of Fame, Barry Bonds shut out

Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz at a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sept. 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Omar Rawlings via Getty Images

The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) on Tuesday elected three-time World Series champion David Ortiz to the Baseball Hall of Fame, but declined to recognize Barry Bonds and other players dogged by accusations of steroid use.

Driving the news: Bonds is considered one of the all-time greats in baseball, but failed to attain enough votes in his final year on the BBWAA ballot due to allegations that he used performance-enhancing drugs.

