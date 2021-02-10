A coalition of app developers that wants Apple to relax stringent App Store rules is hiring a new director as it prepares to amp up its work, according to a message obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Apple has increasingly clashed with developers over the heavy cut it takes on app and in-app purchases and its practice of blocking most apps from using their own payment methods for subscriptions. The Coalition for App Fairness aims to be the premier global voice for app makers in the fight.

Driving the news: Meghan DiMuzio, of public affairs firm Forbes Tate Partners, has been named CAF's first executive director, according to a message sent to coalition members and obtained by Axios Wednesday.

The group launched in September and counts Spotify, Epic Games, Basecamp and Tile among its founding companies, and has grown to more than 50 members.

CAF has outlined 10 principles for app stores that include giving developers the right to communicate directly with users through their apps and holding that no app store should charge unreasonable or excessive fees.

The big picture: App developers have also tussled with Google, which imposes similar commissions and terms on its own Play Store. But the fight is fiercer with Apple because, unlike with Google's Android operating system, the App Store is the only way to get an app onto an iPhone or iPad.

What they're saying: DiMuzio told members "we are currently preparing a plan to accelerate the next phase of our work and will share more information soon."