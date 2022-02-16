The Coachella festival will go ahead without any pandemic restrictions — and it won't require guests to wear masks or produce negative COVID-19 tests when it's held in Southern California's desert this April, organizers announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was one of the biggest of its kind before the pandemic exploded. The festival has been canceled three times due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Stagecoach country music festival in Southern California also announced Tuesday there would be no pandemic requirements for attendees when that event begins in late April.

For the record: New California Department of Public Health guidelines come into effect on Wednesday that note proof of COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be required for large outdoor events.

