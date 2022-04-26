Scoop: The numbers behind CNN+

Data: CNN presentation obtained by Axios; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

New data from a March 2022 pitch deck shows CNN+ executives projected that within the next decade, CNN+ would be more profitable than the company's cable arm today — which currently drives abound $500 million in annual profit.

Why it matters: Discovery's decision to shut down CNN+ last week was driven in part by skepticism that the subscription service would ever hit profitability within a reasonable time frame, given current spend levels and subscriber numbers.

Versions of that March pitch deck were presented to executives at CNN, WarnerMedia and eventually Discovery.

Be smart: The service also did not fit in with Discovery's broader plans to create one giant, general entertainment streaming service, sources told Axios.

Some CNN executives felt Discovery's leadership was intent on killing the service even before the merger of CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, and Discovery was officially complete.

The big picture: Financial projections were based on internal CNN+ research that assumed CNN+ could one day attract nearly 30 million global subscriptions from a total addressable market of roughly 72 million people.

Executives bucketed CNN+'s potential audience into three groups, with various models of overlap:

29 million "CNN super fans." 24 million "news and non-fiction SVOD (subscription video on demand) fans." 36 million "global news consumers" (people who already paid for a news subscription).

CNN+ research estimated that 70% of CNN+ subscribers could be bundled with HBO Max over time.

Data: CNN presentation obtained by Axios; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

By the time the service was shut down, CNN+ had garnered around 150,000 subscriptions in a little over two weeks from launch.

Most of that was without CNN+ being available on Roku, one of the country's largest smart TV platforms. While CNN executives saw that number as a success, Discovery executives did not.

CNN declined to comment.

Between the lines: Conversations with nearly a dozen CNN and CNN+ employees suggest executives believed a subscription service would eventually serve as an off-ramp for CNN's linear TV network, even if the short-term appetite was mixed.

Internal research for CNN+ from a May 2021 research document obtained by Axios shows the value proposition for a paid news video service was never clear for consumers, who were increasingly suffering from news fatigue.

"We did not hear a self-declared appetite for more premium live news shows from any of our personas," the research concluded, based on 18 one-hour interviews with potential CNN+ customers.

Yes, but: While one CNN source says that research — which was distributed widely within CNN — was eventually dismissed as inaccurate, another said it shows why employees outside of the CNN+ team were skeptical of the service.

"Even if it was a raving success externally, internally, people were always going to be resentful," one source noted.

The app was never beta tested internally with enough time for broader teams at CNN to deliver feedback.

In the most recent pitch deck presented to executives, CNN+'s research concluded that "consumer willingness to pay for news is increasing."

It noted that Wall Street has rewarded the New York Times’ "explosive subscriber growth" over the years "with meaningful multiple growth" and that if successful, CNN+ would create enterprise value for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Live news programs, according to early subscriber data, were among the most popular programs on CNN+, Axios reported.

The bottom line: The creation of CNN+ caused frustration within the greater CNN organization from departments — particularly linear TV — that felt they were being handicapped by the disproportionate resources being allocated to CNN+.