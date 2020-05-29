Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CNN crew arrested live on air while reporting on Minneapolis protests

CNN's Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested Friday by Minneapolis state police while reporting on the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the city.

What happened: CNN anchors said Jimenez and his crew were arrested for not moving after being told to by police, though the live footage prior to their arrests clearly shows Jimenez talking calmly with police and offering to move wherever necessary.

The exchange:

  • Jimenez can be heard telling law enforcement, "We can move back yo where you like...We are getting of your way. Just let us know, wherever you'd want us let us know. We were getting out of your way when you were advancing the intersection."
  • A member of Jimenez's crew can also be heard telling our police, "We are just doing our job."

CNN reporter Abby Phillip tweeted, "Watching my friend and colleague being surrounded by police and arrested while doing his job live on tv...I just can’t. @OmarJimenez conducted himself with incredible professionalism in a truly terrifying situation."

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig tweeted, "What in holy hell is happening. This is utterly outrageous on so many levels. @OmarJimenez did zero wrong - it’s all on film - and they marched him off in cuffs. What a disgrace. What did he do? What is he charged with? Why Omar and this crew??"

Marisa Fernandez
Updated May 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

FBI to investigate death of black man after video shows officer kneeling on neck

A man protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man for possible civil rights violations after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon that four officers involved in the incident have been terminated. "This is the right call," he added.

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota activates National Guard amid fallout from George Floyd death

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to improve his life and become his "best self," but instead, he is dead because of Minneapolis police.

The latest: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard in response to violent clashes over the past two days between police and protesters in the Twin Cities.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis unrest: One man dead amid protests over George Floyd

Protesters and police clash during demonstration on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd in custody outside the Third Police Precinct. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A man died in a Minneapolis shooting during a second night of clashes between police and protesters in the city over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, per AP.

The latest: Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man lying in "grave condition on the sidewalk" with a gunshot wound, CBS Minnesota notes. One man is in custody over the suspected homicide, AP reports.

