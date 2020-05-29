CNN crew arrested live on air while reporting on Minneapolis protests

CNN's Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested Friday by Minneapolis state police while reporting on the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the city.

What happened: CNN anchors said Jimenez and his crew were arrested for not moving after being told to by police, though the live footage prior to their arrests clearly shows Jimenez talking calmly with police and offering to move wherever necessary.

The exchange:

Jimenez can be heard telling law enforcement, "We can move back yo where you like...We are getting of your way. Just let us know, wherever you'd want us let us know. We were getting out of your way when you were advancing the intersection."

A member of Jimenez's crew can also be heard telling our police, "We are just doing our job."

CNN reporter Abby Phillip tweeted, "Watching my friend and colleague being surrounded by police and arrested while doing his job live on tv...I just can’t. @OmarJimenez conducted himself with incredible professionalism in a truly terrifying situation."

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig tweeted, "What in holy hell is happening. This is utterly outrageous on so many levels. @OmarJimenez did zero wrong - it’s all on film - and they marched him off in cuffs. What a disgrace. What did he do? What is he charged with? Why Omar and this crew??"