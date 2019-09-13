Stories

CNN, NYT to co-host 4th Democratic debates

In this image, Warren and Sanders stand next to each other at two podiums on the debate stage.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at Democratic debate July 30. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CNN and the New York Times will co-host the 4th round of Democratic debates in October, the Democratic National Committee announced on Friday per a NYT report.

Where it stands: 11 candidates have qualified for the debate so far: Every hopeful onstage at September's debate, plus billionaire Tom Steyer. The event near Columbus, Ohio at Otterbein University will be held on Oct. 15, with a possible second night on Oct. 16. Qualifying candidates must poll at 2% in 4 DNC-approved polls and receive donations from 130,000 unique donors.

  • Moderators are slated to be CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, along with NYT National editor, Marc Lacey.

