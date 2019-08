The Democratic National Committee scheduled the 4th Democratic debate nights for Oct. 15-16 in Ohio at a yet-to-be revealed location, per a Politico report.

The big picture: The October debate round has the same qualifying standards as September's: Candidates must poll at 2% in 4 DNC-approved polls and receive donations from 130,000 unique donors. The 10 candidates who made the cut for the September debate, therefore those same contenders immediately qualify October's.