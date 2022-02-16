Sign up for our daily briefing

CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust resigns following Jeff Zucker's exit

Shawna Chen

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

CNN EVP and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust has resigned from her role following an independent investigation, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday in a memo to staff, per the network's media correspondent.

Why it matters: Former CNN President Jeff Zucker was ousted earlier this month after it was found that he failed to properly disclose his relationship with Gollust.

  • Results from the investigation show that Gollust, Zucker and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo all violated company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, according to Kilar.

Details: The conclusion was based on interviews with over 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, Kilar said.

  • The investigation, which was conducted by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend.

What he's saying: "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," Kilar wrote in the memo to staff. "These are valid feelings many of you have."

  • "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those must apply to everyone equally," he added.
  • "Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."
  • CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
12 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Biden's new power player on broadband and Big Tech

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The new leader of a little-known agency within the Commerce Department starts the job tasked with connecting every American to the internet, but also has ambitions to tackle Big Tech issues on the horizon.

Why it matters: Alan Davidson, the newly confirmed head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will manage tens of billions of federal spending on broadband — but he's also talking about helping set administration policy around app stores and privacy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's inflation Catch-22

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Max Mumby/Getty Images

President Biden and his top advisers are caught in a loop: They know inflation wounds them politically and hurts their voters, but scrapping some inflationary policies would wound them politically — and hurt their voters.

Why it matters: The president remains committed to the core elements of his economic program, even as price hikes threaten to wipe out Democrats in November's midterms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stephen Totilo
4 hours ago - Technology

Notorious Cyberpunk 2077 game gets a second chance

Screenshot: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Red finally launched next-gen versions of December 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 Tuesday, alongside a raft of changes designed to make the last-gen versions play better too.

Why it matters: CDPR is trying to salvage a game and its studio’s rep after 2077’s disastrous launch.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

