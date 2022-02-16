CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust resigns following Jeff Zucker's exit

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
CNN EVP and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust has resigned from her role following an independent investigation, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday in a memo to staff, per the network's media correspondent.
Why it matters: Former CNN President Jeff Zucker was ousted earlier this month after it was found that he failed to properly disclose his relationship with Gollust.
- Results from the investigation show that Gollust, Zucker and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo all violated company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, according to Kilar.
Details: The conclusion was based on interviews with over 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, Kilar said.
- The investigation, which was conducted by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend.
What he's saying: "I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," Kilar wrote in the memo to staff. "These are valid feelings many of you have."
- "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those must apply to everyone equally," he added.
- "Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."
- CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.