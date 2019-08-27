Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

CNN schedules 7-hour climate town hall for 2020 candidates

The CNN logo.
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CNN on Tuesday released new details for what will be a first-of-its-kind 7-hour town hall focused on climate change on Sept. 4.

Why it matters: Climate activists were enraged at the Democratic National Committee last week for voting down a proposed presidential debate centered solely on climate change. While the town hall will not offer the head-to-head format activists have sought, it does offer some platform for an issue that spent much of the 2016 campaign on the back burner. An April CNN poll showed that 96% of Democrats favor taking "aggressive action" to combat the issue.

Details, per CNN (all times are Eastern Time):

  • 5 pm: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • 5:40 pm: Businessman Andrew Yang
  • 6:20 pm: California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • 7 pm: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • 8 pm: Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • 8:40 pm: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • 9:20 pm: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • 10 pm: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • 10:40 pm: Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • 11:20 pm: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Go deeper: Where climate change will hit the U.S. hardest

Climate change