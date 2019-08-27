CNN on Tuesday released new details for what will be a first-of-its-kind 7-hour town hall focused on climate change on Sept. 4.

Why it matters: Climate activists were enraged at the Democratic National Committee last week for voting down a proposed presidential debate centered solely on climate change. While the town hall will not offer the head-to-head format activists have sought, it does offer some platform for an issue that spent much of the 2016 campaign on the back burner. An April CNN poll showed that 96% of Democrats favor taking "aggressive action" to combat the issue.