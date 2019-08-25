DNC votes against holding a climate change debate

Democratic National Committee delegates voted Saturday against allowing 2020 presidential candidates to take part in a debate focused solely on climate change," the Mercury News reports.
Why it matters: This is a defeat for activists and the majority of Democratic presidential contenders, who have lobbied in favor of a climate-centric gathering. Already 12 official DNC-sanctioned debates have been announced. And CNN and MSNBC are scheduled to host presidential forums on climate change, though many argue that isn't enough.
By the numbers: Party delegates voted after a heated deliberation at the annual summer meeting in San Francisco 222 to 137 against the action, per CNN.
What they're saying: DNC chairman Tom Perez has long opposed the idea of a debate that spotlights 1 issue in lieu of other hot topics within the Democratic Party.
- Per the Mercury News: "Opponents stressed that they agreed climate change was an existential threat — but said it didn’t make sense to elevate the environmental crisis over other key issues like gun violence, immigration or white nationalism."
