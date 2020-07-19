17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Clyburn calls for Congress to pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that in order to honor the legacy of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Senate should pass and President Trump should sign the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020, which the House passed under a different name in 2019.

Why it matters: In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a core part of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that had required certain states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting laws. Lewis, a civil rights icon who dedicated his life to fighting for voting rights, did not live to see the law restored before his death on Friday.

What he's saying: "America is great because its people are good. If the people of America ever cease to be good, America will cease to be great. John personified the goodness of this country, and I do believe that that's what the fight is all about now. Restoring America's goodness," Clyburn told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • "I really think we would honor him, and we should honor him, by creating a new Voting Rights Act to replace the 1967 Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder seven years ago."
  • "So when I get back, I'm going to ask the leadership of the House to consider reintroducing that bill the passed as HR4, I believe, re-introducing that bill and name it the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020."
  • "Let's send it over to the Senate and then Mitch McConnell and the president can demonstrate their real respect for the life and legacy of John Lewis by passing that bill in the Senate and the president signing it."

Clyburn also suggested renaming the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala., after Lewis, who was beaten along with hundreds of peaceful civil rights marchers by Alabama police in 1965. The bridge is named after a former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.

  • "I believe that will give the people of Selma something to rally around," Clyburn said. "I believe that would make a statement for people in this country that we do believe in that pledge, that vision of this country that's in the last phrase of the pledge — with liberty and justice for all."

Ursula Perano
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of John Lewis after hours of silence

Rep. John Lewis. Photo: Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday ordered the American flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public grounds through July 18 in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), 80, who passed away Friday night.

Why it matters: The move comes after hours of silence from Trump on Lewis' death, despite the president rattling off dozens of tweets since related to former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2020 campaign. Trump and Lewis had previously butted heads, including when Lewis refused to attend the president's inauguration in 2017.

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis in March 2009.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) died on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement declaring: "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

Details: He was 80 years old and had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, announcing his diagnosis last December.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

