41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't investigate Trump

Jacob Knutson

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the coronavirus committee created by Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will oversee how the $2 trillion stimulus bill is distributed during the pandemic, not the federal government's initial response to the virus.

What he's saying: "This is not about the president of the United States or even the independent counsel or the inspector general. This is about focusing on how the money is spent, whether or not the people who are getting the money are actually working on behalf of the American people, or whether they are profiteering."

  • The committee will not "be looking back on what the president may or may not have done back before this crisis hit."
  • "The governor of New York said that masks that he was spending ¢70 for, he's now having to spend $7 for," Clyburn said. "Is that price gouging? I think it is, and that's what this committee is all about."

What they're saying: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the committee "redundant" and said he's concerned that Clyburn will be heading it, CNN reports.

Between the lines: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress in March includes three oversight mechanisms to see how $500 billion for business loans is spent.

  • Pelosi said that the committee will have subpoena power, giving it significant oversight powers over the federal government.

Rashaan Ayesh

Pelosi announces new House committee on coronavirus

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday the creation of a new House committee addressing the coronavirus crisis, led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

The big picture: Pelosi said that the new committee would oversee "all aspects" of the federal response to the pandemic, including the $2 trillion stimulus bill. She specifically cited the Truman Committee, formed in 1941 to address inefficiencies and profiteering during World War II, as a guide.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed until 2021

Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images.

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that the Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The Olympics entail a massive amount of travel, congregating and physical contact — all things that are being discouraged in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Multiple athletes and teams had already called for the committee to postpone the Games, which were scheduled to begin July 24.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Sports
Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Health