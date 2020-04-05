Biden says he'll follow CDC mask guidance: "Listen to the Faucis of the world"

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation that people wear face coverings when they leave home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: After the White House announced the guideline last week, President Trump said he will likely not wear a mask and emphasized that the guidance was "voluntary."

What he's saying: "Look, I think it's important to follow the science," Biden said. "Listen to the experts. Do what they tell you. You know, [Trump] may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is: Follow the science. That's what they're telling us."

The big picture: Biden also warned that until there's a vaccine, Americans must stay serious about social distancing efforts in order to ensure that the virus doesn't return for a second wave.

He added that it's possible the Democratic Party may have to hold its convention, which has already been postponed until August, virtually.

"We may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that's very possible," Biden said. "Again, let's see where it is. What we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well."

