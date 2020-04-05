22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll follow CDC mask guidance: "Listen to the Faucis of the world"

Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation that people wear face coverings when they leave home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: After the White House announced the guideline last week, President Trump said he will likely not wear a mask and emphasized that the guidance was "voluntary."

What he's saying: "Look, I think it's important to follow the science," Biden said. "Listen to the experts. Do what they tell you. You know, [Trump] may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is: Follow the science. That's what they're telling us."

The big picture: Biden also warned that until there's a vaccine, Americans must stay serious about social distancing efforts in order to ensure that the virus doesn't return for a second wave.

  • He added that it's possible the Democratic Party may have to hold its convention, which has already been postponed until August, virtually.
  • "We may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that's very possible," Biden said. "Again, let's see where it is. What we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well."

Go deeper: Biden says he's starting VP search this month

Go deeper

Zachary BasuOrion Rummler

White House recommends Americans wear masks in public

New Yorker wearing a homemade face covering. Photo: Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The White House announced that the CDC is recommending Americans wear cloth masks or face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump said at a press briefing on Friday — emphasizing the guidance is "voluntary."

Why it matters: The use of face coverings could stop people who have the virus, whether they have symptoms or not, from spreading it further when they go out in public.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order on Friday as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists. The order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through April 30. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also issued a statewide social distancing order on Friday.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting almost 300 million Americans.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 3, 2020 - Health