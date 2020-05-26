17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Clyburn says he cringed at Biden's "you ain't black" comment

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "The View" Tuesday that he "cringed" at Joe Biden's comment to radio show host Charlamagne tha God last Friday, in which the presumptive Democratic nominee suggested people who haven't yet decided between he and Trump aren't black.

Why it matters: Clyburn's endorsement of Biden in February was a pivotal moment in reviving the former vice president's campaign. It preceded Biden's win in South Carolina, Clyburn's home state, which was largely driven by wide support among black voters.

What he's saying: Clyburn acknowledged that Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped" in responding to Charlamagne. But he said he is "comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the almighty," suggesting he views the former vice president as better than Trump.

"I know him (Charlamagne) very well. I know what his job is. His job is to push the buttons and he does that very well. In this instance, Joe did not do as well as I had hoped in responding. But I will say this. I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person, none of us are. So what my decision now is to determine who I feel should be the next president of the United States, and I do that by comparing the candidates to each other, not to the Almighty."
— Clyburn on The View

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 5,543,439 — Total deaths: 347,836 — Total recoveries — 2,266,394Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,669,040 — Total deaths: 98,426 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. Trump administration: Mike Pence's press secretary returns to work after beating coronavirus.
  4. States: New York reports lowest number of new coronavirus deaths since March.
  5. Public health: The final data for remdesivir is in and its benefits are rather limited.
  6. Education: A closer look at how colleges can reopenNotre Dame president says science alone "cannot provide the answer" to reopening.
Pentagon watchdog sidelined by Trump resigns

Fine testiying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's principal deputy inspector general, submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Trump removed Fine as the Pentagon's acting inspector general in April 7 after a group of independent federal watchdogs selected him to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which was set up to oversee the rollout of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

New York reports lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths since March

The number of daily new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in New York was the lowest since the state started its lockdown in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, calling Memorial Day a "pivot point" for New York.

By the numbers: 73 New Yorkers died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 200 people tested positive. Hospitalizations and intubations also decreased.

