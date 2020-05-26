House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "The View" Tuesday that he "cringed" at Joe Biden's comment to radio show host Charlamagne tha God last Friday, in which the presumptive Democratic nominee suggested people who haven't yet decided between he and Trump aren't black.

Why it matters: Clyburn's endorsement of Biden in February was a pivotal moment in reviving the former vice president's campaign. It preceded Biden's win in South Carolina, Clyburn's home state, which was largely driven by wide support among black voters.

What he's saying: Clyburn acknowledged that Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped" in responding to Charlamagne. But he said he is "comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the almighty," suggesting he views the former vice president as better than Trump.

"I know him (Charlamagne) very well. I know what his job is. His job is to push the buttons and he does that very well. In this instance, Joe did not do as well as I had hoped in responding. But I will say this. I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person, none of us are. So what my decision now is to determine who I feel should be the next president of the United States, and I do that by comparing the candidates to each other, not to the Almighty."

— Clyburn on The View

Go deeper: Val Demings rips Trump for having the "gall" to use Biden remarks in campaign