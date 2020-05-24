2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Val Demings rips Trump for having the "gall" to use Biden remarks in campaign

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) responded on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday to comments Joe Biden made about black voters on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" last week, arguing that Biden "shouldn't have said it" but that he's apologized and "engaged in a conversation" about race — unlike President Trump.

Why it matters: Demings is one of the candidates being vetted as a potential running mate for Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. She condemned Trump for using Biden's comments in his reelection campaign, claiming that "since day one" the president has done everything in his power "to divide this country, particularly along racial lines."

The backdrop: Biden said during an interview Friday that "you ain't black" if "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump." The remark was in response to host Charlamagne challenging Biden's record on racial issues and pressing him on whether he would select a black woman as his running mate.

  • Biden apologized for the remark later that day in a call with black business leaders, saying he "should not have been so cavalier."

What she's saying: "[O]ne of the things I said in a statement on Friday was that, look, we know we have some serious issues that we're dealing with in this country, and if we're going to be able to address them effectively, then we have to hold everyone accountable, even those that we do support."

  • "Look, the vice president shouldn't have said it. He apologized for it. But I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign — he who since day one has done everything within his power, and of course supported by his enablers, to divide this country, particularly along racial lines."
  • "Look, let's talk about race. Because we definitely need to. We see it in housing, we see it in voting rights, we see it in health care, we see it in education. Mr. President, let's do have a serious conversation about race in America, and how about working for all people that you are supposed to represent, not just the privileged few."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:20 p.m. ET: 5,360,841 — Total deaths: 343,364 — Total recoveries — 2,145,643Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:20 p.m. ET: 1,632,721 — Total deaths: 97,424 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
  3. Public health: Officials are urging Americans to wear masks headed into Memorial Day weekend Report finds "little evidence" coronavirus under control in most statesHurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID-19 response
  4. Economy: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election — Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  5. Federal government: The president slammed a Columbia University study that suggests earlier lockdown could have saved 36,000 American lives.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza StripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries — Boris Johnson backs top aide amid reports that he broke U.K. lockdown while exhibiting symptoms.
  7. 1 🏀 thing: NBA in early talks to restart season at Disney World.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams study that suggests earlier lockdown could have saved 36,000 lives

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump attacked estimates from a Columbia University study on Sunday that projected that least 36,000 American lives could have been saved if lockdowns and social distancing were imposed just one week earlier.

What they're saying: Trump told Full Measure, a show broadcast by Sinclair, "It's a disgrace what I watch from this fake news media and from some of these liberal institutions. Columbia is a liberal, disgraceful institution to write that because all the people that they cater to were months after me, they said we shouldn't close it."

Boris Johnson backs top aide amid reports of lockdown violations

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out in support of top aide Dominic Cummings Sunday after a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian found Cummings had traveled 260 miles in April to visit his parents while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The latest: "In traveling to find the right kind of child care, at a moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus, and when he had no alternative, I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent and I do not mark him down for that," Johnson said Sunday.

