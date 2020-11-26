Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told The Hill on Wednesday that Joe Biden has so far fallen short when it comes to appointing Black people onto his cabinet.

Why it matters: Clyburn, a Biden ally, played a crucial role in helping secure the now president-elect's path to the White House during the Democratic primary. His endorsement was a pivotal moment in reviving the former VP's campaign when it appeared to be flailing.

The backing preceded Biden's win in South Carolina, Clyburn's home state, which was largely driven by wide support among Black voters.

Before Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate in August, Clyburn called for a Black woman to be named to the role in an interview with "Axios on HBO."

What he's saying: Clyburn expressed support for the choice of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black diplomat who served in the President Obama's State Department, to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations. But Clyburn said that choice was not enough.

“From all I hear, Black people have been given fair consideration,” Clyburn said. “But there is only one Black woman so far."

"I want to see where the process leads to, what it produces," he added. "But so far it’s not good.”

An official with Biden's transition team told The Hill the diversity of the cabinet "will be clear when our full slate of appointees and nominees is complete."

Clyburn listed some of his preferred choices to serve in the Biden administration:

For Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he's hopedul Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown will be the pick.

For Attorney General, the South Carolina lawmaker said he would like to see either California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) or former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates tapped up for the role.

