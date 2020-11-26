Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Clyburn says Biden not naming enough Black cabinet members

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told The Hill on Wednesday that Joe Biden has so far fallen short when it comes to appointing Black people onto his cabinet.

Why it matters: Clyburn, a Biden ally, played a crucial role in helping secure the now president-elect's path to the White House during the Democratic primary. His endorsement was a pivotal moment in reviving the former VP's campaign when it appeared to be flailing.

What he's saying: Clyburn expressed support for the choice of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black diplomat who served in the President Obama's State Department, to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations. But Clyburn said that choice was not enough.

  • “From all I hear, Black people have been given fair consideration,” Clyburn said. “But there is only one Black woman so far."
  • "I want to see where the process leads to, what it produces," he added. "But so far it’s not good.”
  • An official with Biden's transition team told The Hill the diversity of the cabinet "will be clear when our full slate of appointees and nominees is complete."

Clyburn listed some of his preferred choices to serve in the Biden administration:

  • For Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he's hopedul Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown will be the pick.
  • For Attorney General, the South Carolina lawmaker said he would like to see either California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) or former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates tapped up for the role.

Russell ContrerasStef W. Kight
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Day 1 challenges: Systemic racism

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor (PA Images)/Getty Images

Advocates are pushing President-elect Biden to tackle systemic racism with a Day 1 agenda that includes ending the detention of migrant children and expanding DACA, announcing a Justice Department investigation of rogue police departments and returning some public lands to Indigenous tribes.

Why it matters: Biden has said the fight against systemic racism will be one of the top goals of his presidency — but the expectations may be so high that he won't be able to meet them.

Ursula Perano
Updated Nov 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Alexi McCammond
Nov 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

AOC and Ilhan Omar want to block Biden’s former chief of staff

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are boosting a petition against Joe Biden nominating his former chief of staff to a new role in his administration, calling Bruce Reed a "deficit hawk” and criticizing his past support for Social Security and Medicare cuts.

Why it matters: Progressives are mounting their pressure campaign after the president-elect did not include any of their favored candidates in his first slate of Cabinet nominees, and they are serious about installing some of their allies, blocking anyone who doesn't pass their smell test — and making noise if they are not heard.

