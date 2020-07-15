Cloud gaming is finally having its moment

Revenue from cloud gaming is expected to explode in the next four years, according to a new report from ABI Research, commissioned by InterDigital Lab, a mobile technology research and development company.

Why it matters: Higher broadband speeds and penetration from 5G connectivity will make cloud computing gaming more accessible to the masses.

Catch up quick: Cloud gaming services move processing of game play from the user's hardware device to the provider's server farms, creating a potentially simpler and cheaper experience for the player.

By the numbers: Worldwide cloud video game revenue is expected to grow to nearly $4.5 billion USD by 2024, up from roughly $500 million in 2019, per the report.

The majority of that growth will be prompted by users in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America and Western Europe.

The big picture: New streaming services from tech giants like Facebook, Google and Apple aim to move not only the software but the processing for games into the cloud.

That means gamers wouldn't have to buy individual games and specialized hardware anymore — they'd just subscribe to a service.

