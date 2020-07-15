2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cloud gaming is finally having its moment

Revenue from cloud gaming is expected to explode in the next four years, according to a new report from ABI Research, commissioned by InterDigital Lab, a mobile technology research and development company.

Why it matters: Higher broadband speeds and penetration from 5G connectivity will make cloud computing gaming more accessible to the masses.

Catch up quick: Cloud gaming services move processing of game play from the user's hardware device to the provider's server farms, creating a potentially simpler and cheaper experience for the player.

By the numbers: Worldwide cloud video game revenue is expected to grow to nearly $4.5 billion USD by 2024, up from roughly $500 million in 2019, per the report.

  • The majority of that growth will be prompted by users in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America and Western Europe.

The big picture: New streaming services from tech giants like Facebook, Google and Apple aim to move not only the software but the processing for games into the cloud.

  • That means gamers wouldn't have to buy individual games and specialized hardware anymore — they'd just subscribe to a service.

Biden teases political path for climate plans

Joe Biden is offering hints about how he’d try to thread the political needle to move big climate and energy plans through Congress.

Why it matters: If the 2020 election opens a path to moving substantial legislation, it's likely to be a fraught and narrow one that could vanish entirely in the 2022 midterm elections.

The CIA's new license to cyberattack

In 2018 President Trump granted the Central Intelligence Agency expansive legal authorities to carry out covert actions in cyberspace, providing the agency with powers it has sought since the George W. Bush administration, former U.S. officials directly familiar with the matter told Yahoo News.

Why it matters: The CIA has conducted disruptive covert cyber operations against Iran and Russia since the signing of this presidential finding, said former officials.

Tech hits the brakes on office reopenings

Tech was the first industry to send its workers home when COVID-19 first hit the U.S., and it has been among the most cautious in bringing workers back. Even still, many companies are realizing that their reopening plans from as recently as a few weeks ago are now too optimistic.

Why it matters: Crafting reopening plans gave tech firms a chance to bolster their leadership and model the beginnings of a path back to normalcy for other office workers. Their decision to pause those plans is the latest sign that normalcy is likely to remain elusive in the U.S.

