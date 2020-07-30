Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings: The Corona companies

Data: Harris Poll COVID19 Tracker Wave 20; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans really love Clorox right now.

The big picture:: The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new wave of public approval for companies that have helped modernize and digitize the American household, according to a new Axios/Harris poll.

Virtual work and school needs are being supported by enterprise technology companies like Apple, IBM, Zoom and Microsoft, while social media technology companies rank last on the list.

  • Remote health and fitness needs are being supported by delivery companies like Peloton and Doordash.
  • Home improvement companies like Lowe's and Home Depot and helped families remodel their living spaces.

Between the lines: While consumers mostly rank these companies higher than they did before the pandemic, they do not rank higher than companies that provided essential services, like cleaning companies, grocers and mask manufacturers.

Yes, but: Not every company will come out on the other end of the pandemic with high marks. Utility companies in particular, like Comcast and PG&E, rank in the bottom 20. Smoking companies, like Juul Labs, also rank very low.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

