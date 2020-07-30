Americans really love Clorox right now.

The big picture:: The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new wave of public approval for companies that have helped modernize and digitize the American household, according to a new Axios/Harris poll.

Virtual work and school needs are being supported by enterprise technology companies like Apple, IBM, Zoom and Microsoft, while social media technology companies rank last on the list.

Remote health and fitness needs are being supported by delivery companies like Peloton and Doordash.

Home improvement companies like Lowe's and Home Depot and helped families remodel their living spaces.

Between the lines: While consumers mostly rank these companies higher than they did before the pandemic, they do not rank higher than companies that provided essential services, like cleaning companies, grocers and mask manufacturers.

Yes, but: Not every company will come out on the other end of the pandemic with high marks. Utility companies in particular, like Comcast and PG&E, rank in the bottom 20. Smoking companies, like Juul Labs, also rank very low.