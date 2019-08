Between the lines: Trump did not directly cite his source for the claim. But the tweet came within minutes of a Fox Business Network segment referring to congressional testimony by Robert Epstein, a behavioral psychologist, who said his research showed "biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton," Politico notes.

It appears to be in reference to this study by Epstein, in which only 21 voters were undecided — a notably tiny sample size. Google denies the claims, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reality check: CNN's Daniel Dale spoke to the study's author, who said Trump was wrong in claiming the study specifically "manipulated" votes or search results. He noted that the maximum figure for votes potentially affected by bias was 10.4 million, not 16 million as Trump had cited.

Epstein told the fact-chekcing site PolitiFact, "I have never said that Google deliberately manipulated the 2016 election."

