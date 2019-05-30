Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lambasted the Trump administration during a commencement address at Hunter College in New York for policies including immigration, the Muslim ban and the removal of transgender protections.
"We've seen a surge in hate crime across America — shootings and arson at synagogues, mosques and churches, Americans targeted because of their race, religion or sexual orientation — and instead of standing up against bigotry and white supremacy, this administration has too often worked to tear down hard-won civil rights."