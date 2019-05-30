Details: The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate also told graduates should the administration should be held accountable for its refusal to cooperate with Congress and for ignoring Mueller's findings. She pointed to Special Council Robert Mueller's public statement that there were "multiple systemic efforts to interfere with our election."

"What we’ve seen from the administration is a complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy. We’ve got to deal with what has been investigated and reported."

The other side: President Trump has said he doesn't see "any reason" why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election. Trump's campaign spokeswoman said to AP in response to Clinton's remarks, "Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and, in Hillary’s case, apparently chronic."

The big picture: During her wide-ranging address, Clinton also criticized Facebook for refusing to take down a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — which she called "sexist trash."