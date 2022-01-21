Climbing crude oil heads for reckoning

U.S. crude oil prices reached the highest level in seven years this week, amid supply disruptions and geopolitical jitters.

Why it matters: The climbing cost of crude — which is an input cost into virtually everything that is transported — will add to the inflationary pressures that are bedeviling politicians, policymakers and consumers.

What happened: On Monday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels used drones to destroy fuel tankers in the United Arab Emirates. The U.A.E. is OPEC’s third-largest producer.

A fire-induced outage temporarily halted the flow of crude through a pipeline connecting Iraq to Turkey on Tuesday.

Tensions between Russia — the world’s third-largest oil producer — and the west continue to build over Ukraine, with the U.S. on Thursday promising a “swift, severe” response to a military incursion.

What’s next: Analysts and traders are beginning to think that crude-consuming countries may move toward another coordinated release of strategic reserves to quell the rise in crude.

President Biden said Wednesday, “There's going to be a reckoning along the line here as to whether or not we're going to continue to see oil prices continue to go up.”

Go deeper ... IEA: Oil is back and 2022 could be volatile