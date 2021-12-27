Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The scene in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Aug. 31 after Hurricane Ida swept through. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
10 of 2021's most extreme weather events were driven by climate change and caused a total of $170.3 billion in damages — with the deadly Hurricane Ida that struck the U.S. the most costly, per a new study.
Why it matters: Each of the 10 most destructive weather events caused over $1.5 billion damage, with Ida costing $65 billion, according to the study by U.K. charity Christian Aid.
- "Most of these estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning the true financial costs are likely to be even higher," per a statement published Monday by accompanying the study.
- The study notes that insurer Aon has warned that 2021 is set to be the sixth time global natural catastrophes have cost more than $100 billion — with all six occurring since 2011.
What else they found: The report notes that financial costs are usually higher in richer countries because they have higher property values and can afford insurance.
- But some of the most devastating extreme weather events in 2021 hit poorer nations.
- These extreme weather events have caused severe human suffering from food insecurity, drought and extreme weather events causing mass displacements and loss of life, the report notes.
What they're saying: "The costs of climate change have been grave this year, both in terms of eyewatering financial losses but also in the death and displacement of people around the world," said report author Kat Kramer, Christian Aid's climate policy lead, in a statement.
- "Be it storms and floods in some of the world's richest countries or droughts and heatwaves in some of the poorest, the climate crisis hit hard in 2021."
By the numbers: 2021's most costly weather events, according to Christian Aid:
- Hurricane Ida — $65 billion.
- European floods — $43 billion.
- Texas winter storm —$23 billion.
- Henan floods (China) — $17.6 billion.
- British Columbia floods — $7.5 billion.
- France's "cold wave" — $5.6 billion.
- Cyclone Yaas (India, Bangladesh) — $3 billion
- Australian floods — $2.1 billion.
- Typhoon In-fa (China, Philippines, Japan) — $2 billion.
- Cyclone Tauktae (India, Sri Lanka, Maldives) — $1.5billion.
The big picture: Extreme weather events are the clearest way we're feeling climate change in our daily lives — and this year's ones are a preview of even more turbulent times, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Kia Kokalitcheva note.
- A report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) earlier this year found an "unequivocal" connection between human-caused global warming and extreme weather.
The bottom line: The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow "generated plenty of headlines, but without concrete emissions cuts and financial support the world will continue to suffer," Christian Aid's report states.
- "One glaring omission from the outcome in Glasgow was a fund to deal with the permanent loss and damage caused by climate change," the study adds. "This is one issue which will need to be addressed at COP27 in Egypt in 2022."
- Kramer noted "it is clear that the world is not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous" future.
Read the full report, via DocumentCloud:
Go deeper: Extreme weather outruns the world
Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.