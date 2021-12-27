Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Study: 10 biggest climate disasters of 2021 cost $170 billion

Rebecca Falconer

The scene in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Aug. 31 after Hurricane Ida swept through. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

10 of 2021's most extreme weather events were driven by climate change and caused a total of $170.3 billion in damages — with the deadly Hurricane Ida that struck the U.S. the most costly, per a new study.

Why it matters: Each of the 10 most destructive weather events caused over $1.5 billion damage, with Ida costing $65 billion, according to the study by U.K. charity Christian Aid.

  • "Most of these estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning the true financial costs are likely to be even higher," per a statement published Monday by accompanying the study.
  • The study notes that insurer Aon has warned that 2021 is set to be the sixth time global natural catastrophes have cost more than $100 billion — with all six occurring since 2011.

What else they found: The report notes that financial costs are usually higher in richer countries because they have higher property values and can afford insurance.

  • But some of the most devastating extreme weather events in 2021 hit poorer nations.
  • These extreme weather events have caused severe human suffering from food insecurity, drought and extreme weather events causing mass displacements and loss of life, the report notes.

What they're saying: "The costs of climate change have been grave this year, both in terms of eyewatering financial losses but also in the death and displacement of people around the world," said report author Kat Kramer, Christian Aid's climate policy lead, in a statement.

  • "Be it storms and floods in some of the world's richest countries or droughts and heatwaves in some of the poorest, the climate crisis hit hard in 2021."

By the numbers: 2021's most costly weather events, according to Christian Aid:

  1. Hurricane Ida — $65 billion.
  2. European floods — $43 billion.
  3. Texas winter storm —$23 billion.
  4. Henan floods (China) — $17.6 billion.
  5. British Columbia floods — $7.5 billion.
  6. France's "cold wave" — $5.6 billion.
  7. Cyclone Yaas (India, Bangladesh) — $3 billion
  8. Australian floods — $2.1 billion.
  9. Typhoon In-fa (China, Philippines, Japan) — $2 billion.
  10. Cyclone Tauktae (India, Sri Lanka, Maldives) — $1.5billion.

The big picture: Extreme weather events are the clearest way we're feeling climate change in our daily lives — and this year's ones are a preview of even more turbulent times, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Kia Kokalitcheva note.

The bottom line: The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow "generated plenty of headlines, but without concrete emissions cuts and financial support the world will continue to suffer," Christian Aid's report states.

  • "One glaring omission from the outcome in Glasgow was a fund to deal with the permanent loss and damage caused by climate change," the study adds. "This is one issue which will need to be addressed at COP27 in Egypt in 2022."
  • Kramer noted "it is clear that the world is not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous" future.

Read the full report, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Extreme weather outruns the world

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday after a storm lashed the Pacific Northwest — dumping almost 30 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada and forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

New supply chain crisis: medical supplies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors' Association.

Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at a U.S. port on Christmas Day won't be delivered to hospitals and other care settings until February 2022. That could delay critical supplies at a time when health care is already expected to most need them due to surges from Delta and Omicron.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

More than 6,000 flights worldwide have been cancelled over the three-day Christmas weekend as airlines continue to contend with surging cases of the Omicron variant and staff shortages, CNN reported.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow