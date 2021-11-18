Sign up for our daily briefing

British Columbia declares state of emergency over floods

The flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 17. Photo: Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The premier of British Columbia, Canada, declared a state of emergency Wednesday following the "atmospheric river event" that brought record rainfall, flooding and mudslides to the Pacific Northwest.

The big picture: A woman died in a mudslide that swept away a B.C. highway Tuesday, and B.C. Premier John Horgan told reporters he expected more storm-related fatalities to be confirmed in the coming days. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deployed the country's military personnel to assist with rescue efforts on Wednesday.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The floods have displaced thousands of people, per CBC News.

Meanwhile, residents in the small U.S. border city of Sumas, Washington, were assessing property damage after floodwaters impacted three-quarters of homes, AP notes. The only river still under threat from flooding in the state is the Skagit.

  • A flood warning remained in effect for the river on Thursday.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The floods were exacerbated by the wildfire season and heat waves that affected this region, which denuded hillsides of vegetation and led to mudslides and more runoff. It's an example of one climate disaster leading to another.

In photos: Floods ravage Washington state and British Columbia
People pull a rowboat from a flooded front yard near the Skagit River in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., on Nov. 17. Photo: Joe Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images
Traffic at the Port of Vancouver, Canada's largest port, is cut off by flooding on Nov. 17. Photo: Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A car is partially submerged as floodwaters from the Skagit River inundate farmland outside of Burlington, Wash., on Nov. 17. Photo: Joe Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images
A fire at an RV dealership in the flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford on Nov. 17 has complicated flood rescue efforts, local media report. Photo: Jimmy Jeong/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A woman in Burlington, Wash., fishes trash from the banks of a levee on the flooded Skagit River on Nov. 17. Photo: Joe Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images
An abandoned semitruck on the side of a road during a flood in Abbotsford on Nov. 17. Photo: Jimmy Jeong/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
People on a rowboat in a flooded street in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., near the Skagit River, on Nov. 17. Photo: Joe Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images
A view of flooding in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford on Nov. 17. Photo: Don MacKinnon/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Extreme weather outruns the world

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and details of the military deployment.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 17, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Deadly Pacific Northwest flooding seen from space

Runoff (dark brown) on Tuesday pours into the waters surrounding Vancouver, Canada, and Bellingham, in Washington state, after heavy rains and mountain snowmelt led to deadly flooding. Photo: NASA Worldview

Flooding from the deadly Pacific Northwest storm is so severe, it can be seen from space, according to images captured by NASA on Tuesday.

The big picture: At least one person has died and Canada's largest port was cut off by flood waters after the intense "atmospheric river event" slammed the region, bringing with it record-shattering rainfall and damaging winds, and triggering evacuations. Thousands of people were still without power on Wednesday morning.

Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

